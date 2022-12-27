No place for dystopianism in digital EU

What's a credible dystopian nightmare for a leading writer on AI and Big Data?
"There's a scene in [the 2002 US film] Minority Report when police throw down what seem to be pebbles, which expand into spider-like robots, look for people and climb on their faces to scan their retinas," said Kenneth Cukier.
"That seems plausible. Only it's going to be the size of a mosquito and it'll be an aerial drone," he added.
"I imagine the skies in our cities and country lanes darkening...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.