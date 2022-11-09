Hungary challenges new EU loan plan for Ukraine

EU plans to provide Ukraine with €18bn in loans is already being challenged by Hungary.

On Wednesday (9 November),the European Commission told reporters it hopes Kyiv receives its first instalment of some €1.5bn under a proposal that, in part, requires unanimity among member states.

"Hungary is the author of this bestseller 'How to Make Friends'," EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn joked to reporters in Brussels.

"I'm sure that in the second edition we will find the soluti...