Loose words sink EU net neutrality bill

EU officials jubilantly announced a deal on setting internet rules and ending roaming surcharges early Tuesday morning but the details of the deal contain several loose ends.

Many are unconvinced that the text will safeguard an open internet. And even the promise that roaming surcharges will end by 15 June 2017 - a move that made headlines across Europe - will depend on an additional decision to be made by the European Commission in the next 19 months.

An end to roaming surcharges...