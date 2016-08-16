Skype and WhatsApp face tougher EU privacy rules

The EU wants to extend privacy rules to cover calls and messages sent over the internet, subjecting services such as WhatsApp and Skype to much greater regulation.
Tech and telecom industries last month called for the EU to scrap the rules, contained in the Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications, known as the e-privacy directive.
Telecom companies have long complained that web-based competitors such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook - which offer communications servi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here