Ad
euobserver
Danish indie band Mew sing in English, but other bands that sing in their own language have been hit hard by piracy, says the record industry (Photo: Wikipedia)

Piracy killing non-anglo music, says record industry

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The record industry has for the first time played the nationalism card in its efforts to battle online piracy.

Hoping to up the pressure on governments to introduce harsh French-style anti-piracy laws - which include imposing fines, cutting off internet access and even jailing - offenders, the record industry has warned that illegal downloading and streaming is killing off non-anglophone music in countries such as Spain, France and Brazil, which until now had vibrant music scenes.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Danish indie band Mew sing in English, but other bands that sing in their own language have been hit hard by piracy, says the record industry (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections