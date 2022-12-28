Ad
euobserver
With the Digital Services Act the Digital Market Act, the Data Governance Act and Data Act, European institutions have taken significant steps toward the way European companies store, use, and process data and deal with privacy (Photo: Leonardo Rizzi)

How does 'Digital Strategic Autonomy' really work?

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
Digital
by Dr Antonios Nestoras and Francesco Cappelletti, Brussels,

Strategic autonomy today is no longer just about security. Many domains are now thought of to be 'strategic': economy and industry, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, sustainability, energy security and the electricity revolution, plus also, of course, security and defence.

But the real game for the future is undoubtedly now being played out in the field of new technologies and, even more so, the digitalisation of societies.

Although it is now clear that autonomy cannot m...

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly

Author Bio

Dr Antonios Nestoras is interim executive director at the European Liberal Forum (ELF) and Francesco Cappelletti, policy and research officer at the ELF.

With the Digital Services Act the Digital Market Act, the Data Governance Act and Data Act, European institutions have taken significant steps toward the way European companies store, use, and process data and deal with privacy (Photo: Leonardo Rizzi)

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Dr Antonios Nestoras is interim executive director at the European Liberal Forum (ELF) and Francesco Cappelletti, policy and research officer at the ELF.

euobserver

