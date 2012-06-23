Ad
The EU is falling behind on its Digital Agenda (Photo: European Commission)

Europe failing to reach digital agenda targets, admits Commission

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU is set to miss targets for its digital agenda programme, according to a report released this week by the European Commission.

Earlier this week (18 June) the commission published its second annual Digital Agenda Scoreboard.

The main targets at risk include plans for a 100 percent increase in research and development spending on digital technology to €11 billion by 2020, broadband coverage cross the whole of the EU, alongside increases in general Internet use and commerce o...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

