Europe failing to reach digital agenda targets, admits Commission

The EU is set to miss targets for its digital agenda programme, according to a report released this week by the European Commission.

Earlier this week (18 June) the commission published its second annual Digital Agenda Scoreboard.

The main targets at risk include plans for a 100 percent increase in research and development spending on digital technology to €11 billion by 2020, broadband coverage cross the whole of the EU, alongside increases in general Internet use and commerce o...