No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree

A more balanced draft law to combat and prevent child sexual abuse online was adopted by the EU Parliament's justice committee on Tuesday (14 November).
With 51 votes in favour, two against, and one abstention, MEPs agreed on new mandatory rules for online services and hosting providers to improve the protection of children online while ensuring the privacy of internet users.
"Under the parliament's version, only a judge will be...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
