EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday (8 September) once again rejected the UK's demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol that governs the relationship between the province the EU and the UK in the post-Brexit era.

Šefčovič told reporters that he was "absolutely convinced" that good solutions can be found within the protocol.

The EU's Brexit negotiator spoke ahead of his first-ever visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

He said his aim was "to...