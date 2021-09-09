Ad
euobserver
The EU's Brexit point man, Maroš Šefčovič heads to Northern Ireland to learn about concrete problems (Photo: European Commission)

EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday (8 September) once again rejected the UK's demand to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol that governs the relationship between the province the EU and the UK in the post-Brexit era.

Šefčovič told reporters that he was "absolutely convinced" that good solutions can be found within the protocol.

The EU's Brexit negotiator spoke ahead of his first-ever visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

He said his aim was "to...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

