Ad
euobserver
Record signing by Danish indie band Mew: The report was drafted by the head of Europe's indie record label federation (Photo: Wikipedia)

France considers tax on search engines

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

The French government is considering taxing search engines such as Google and Yahoo and internet service providers as a way to support the production of music, films and journalism in the digital age.

A report commissioned by the country's culture ministry issued this week proposed a tax on online advertising that could then be put toward subsidies or vouchers for artistic and other cultural works.

Just one of 22 measures in the report, the levy is described by its authors as a "G...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Record signing by Danish indie band Mew: The report was drafted by the head of Europe's indie record label federation (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections