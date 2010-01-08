France considers tax on search engines

The French government is considering taxing search engines such as Google and Yahoo and internet service providers as a way to support the production of music, films and journalism in the digital age.
A report commissioned by the country's culture ministry issued this week proposed a tax on online advertising that could then be put toward subsidies or vouchers for artistic and other cultural works.
Just one of 22 measures in the report, the levy is described by its authors as a "G...
