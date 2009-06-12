Ad
euobserver
A funeral wreath for the Hadopi legislation (Photo: La Quadrature du Net)

Sarkozy tries to rescue internet law after court decision

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

Paris intends to move ahead with sections of its ‘three strikes' law, stripping out its most controversial aspects following a ruling from France's Constitutional Court that the bill contravenes the holiest of French documents, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen of 1789.

Those aspects of the bill not struck down by the court "will be promulgated in the coming days", Agence France Presse is reporting, citing an unnamed government official.

The government's aim is to g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
A funeral wreath for the Hadopi legislation (Photo: La Quadrature du Net)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections