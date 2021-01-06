EU agency authorises Moderna vaccine amid blame-game

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised on Wednesday (6 January) the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US company Moderna - while the EU is involved in a blame-game over a sluggish vaccine rollout across member states.
The European Commission now has to give the final green light to the vaccine approval, after consulting with the 27 member states.
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
