If approved by the European Commission, Moderna's jab will become the second vaccine authorised in the EU (Photo: Marco Verch)

EU agency authorises Moderna vaccine amid blame-game

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised on Wednesday (6 January) the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US company Moderna - while the EU is involved in a blame-game over a sluggish vaccine rollout across member states.

The European Commission now has to give the final green light to the vaccine approval, after consulting with the 27 member states.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that...

