EU drops case against Apple after mobile payment app concessions

US tech giant Apple has agreed to open the technology behind its mobile payment system, Apple Pay, to other developers.
This commitment, now binding, has prompted the European Commission to drop its anti-trust investigation into the company, announced by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Thursday (11 July).
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
