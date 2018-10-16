Ad
Presentation of the WiFi4EU fund last March (Photo: European Commission)

Commission tried to hide details of 'WiFi4EU' glitch

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has tried to hide information related to technical problems its free wifi fund portal suffered, by claiming that it was "out of scope".

It released documents to EUobserver following an access to documents request - but heavily redacted some of the key papers.

However, one of the documents has been leaked and published online. A comparison between the leaked version and the one released by the commission clearly shows that the commission went too far with it...

