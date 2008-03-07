Creators want a chance of Stayin' Alive

I am not here today as one of the creative voices behind the Bee Gees, but as the President of CISAC, speaking on behalf of the 2.5 million authors and composers that it represents.

I would like to share a few things that I have learnt over the course of my career. Values that seem essential to defend in Europe. Values that will not only fuel creativity, but that will contribute to a Europe that is healthy both culturally and economically.

As someone who can call Europe home but w...