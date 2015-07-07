EP chief brokers internal deal on US trade court

European Parliament president Martin Schulz helped broker a deal to get parliament to support an international public court system where firms can sue governments.

A compromise hammered out last week aims to extirpate the much-hated investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) from the EU’s free trade talks with the United States, known as TTIP.

That new system would replace the more traditional ISDS court, a secret arbitration typically held between two lawyers and a mutually nominat...