EP chief brokers internal deal on US trade court

European Parliament president Martin Schulz helped broker a deal to get parliament to support an international public court system where firms can sue governments.
A compromise hammered out last week aims to extirpate the much-hated investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) from the EU’s free trade talks with the United States, known as TTIP.
That new system would replace the more traditional ISDS court, a secret arbitration typically held between two lawyers and a mutually nominat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.