Ad
euobserver
Schulz helped convince skeptical MEPs within his old group to back a compromise text on ISDS (Photo: European Parliament)

EP chief brokers internal deal on US trade court

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, STRASBOURG,

European Parliament president Martin Schulz helped broker a deal to get parliament to support an international public court system where firms can sue governments.

A compromise hammered out last week aims to extirpate the much-hated investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) from the EU’s free trade talks with the United States, known as TTIP.

That new system would replace the more traditional ISDS court, a secret arbitration typically held between two lawyers and a mutually nominat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Investor court issue still bedevils TTIP vote
Schulz helped convince skeptical MEPs within his old group to back a compromise text on ISDS (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections