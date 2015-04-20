Ad
The proposed 'basic roaming allowance' will allow you to send perhaps a dozen photos a day, if the picture's resolution is not too high. (Photo: Ed Yourdon)

EU debates adequacy of 10 MB 'holiday data'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Representatives of the EU's national governments and the European Parliament will continue negotiating on the future of roaming surcharges Tuesday (21 April), with the two opposing sides having to find a compromise between giving customers of telecommunication services a 'basic roaming allowance' and ending the practice altogether.

EU politicians have promised to end roaming surcharges since 2013, but national governments say telecommunication companies need a “transitional period”.

