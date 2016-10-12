Ad
"If the Commission is serious about building a Digital Single Market, then it should introduce a rule change that applies to everybody, not just academics."

EU bill on data mining lacks ambition

by Nick Wallace, Brussels,

European researchers have become frustrated in recent years by the restrictions European copyright laws put on their freedom to use text and data mining - two automated techniques for analysing data - on resources they can legally access and analyse with non-automated means.

As part of its recent proposals to reform copyright laws, the European Commission has recommended lifting these restrictions, but only for academics. This is a good first step, but the EU should also allow everyone...

"If the Commission is serious about building a Digital Single Market, then it should introduce a rule change that applies to everybody, not just academics."

