Uber drivers will need the same permits as taxi drivers do, after the Court of Justice ruled that Uber is covered by transport legislation (Photo: Josh Feiber)

Uber is a transport service, EU court rules

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

US tech giant Uber's app connecting drivers and passengers is a transport service, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Wednesday (20 December).

Consequently, national governments have the right to demand that Uber drivers request the same permits and authorisations required of taxi drivers.

The ruling is a setback to Uber, which had hoped to be considered purely as an information service.

If the court had classified Uber as a digital service, it would have be...

