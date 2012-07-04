Brussels silent as Google tries to avoid record EU fine

The European Commission is refusing to be drawn on steps made by Internet search-engine Google to avoid an EU fine of up to €3.8 billion for breaching EU competition rules.

Google issued a statement on Monday (2 July) claiming that it had made proposals to the commission in a letter from executive chairman Eric Schmidt to EU Competition chief Joaquin Almunia.

Almunia had given Google a July deadline to propose reforms to its business practices to avoid full disciplinary sanctions...