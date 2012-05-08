EU should keep out of innovation's way, Wikipedia-founder says

To encourage innovation in Europe, policy-makers should just keep out of the way, Wikipedia-founder Jimmy Wales has said.

"I agree with the idea of streamlining and simplification. The only thing is that I would be much more extreme," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (8 May) on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels on EU innovation policy organised by global accounting firm Ernst & Young.

"The most important thing that Europe needs to do to spur innovation is to eliminate barrier...