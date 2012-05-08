Ad
euobserver
Wikipedia-founder Jimmy Wales says that to encourage innovation, policy-makers should keep out of the way (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU should keep out of innovation's way, Wikipedia-founder says

Digital
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

To encourage innovation in Europe, policy-makers should just keep out of the way, Wikipedia-founder Jimmy Wales has said.

"I agree with the idea of streamlining and simplification. The only thing is that I would be much more extreme," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (8 May) on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels on EU innovation policy organised by global accounting firm Ernst & Young.

"The most important thing that Europe needs to do to spur innovation is to eliminate barrier...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Sighs of relief as new EU innovation fund replaces the old
Wikipedia-founder Jimmy Wales says that to encourage innovation, policy-makers should keep out of the way (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections