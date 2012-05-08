EU scientists 'suppliers for the economy'

Barbara van Dyck, a young bio-engineer from Belgium, will on Tuesday (8 May) appear before a judge in the Flemish town of Dendermonde to refute the public prosecutor’s allegations of conspiracy, destruction of property and theft.

Little less than a year ago, Van Dyck, employed by the Catholic University of Leuven, had participated in a protest against a test field of gmo potatoes run by a consortium of public research institutions.

She later went on public TV to defend the protes...