'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda

Matti Maasikas, the Estonian deputy minister for European affairs, had a difficult time picking which of the priorities of the incoming EU presidency was most important.

At an event organised by the European Policy Centre in Brussels, Maasikas said on Tuesday (27 June) an open and innovative economy, security, “a digital Europe”, and sustainability were all “equally important objectives”.

But when asked by an audience member what most kept him awake at night, Maasikas did manage t...