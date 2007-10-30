MEP questions European Commission over Sony BMG merger

The European Commission is being questioned over its decision earlier this month to approve a merger between Sony and Bertelsmann's music divisions named Sony BMG Music Entertainment.
As a result of the merger, the group has become the world's second biggest music company, only slightly behind Universal Music Group. They each control approximately one quarter of the global market in recorded music.
But French socialist MEP Guy Bono fears the merger could limit competition and ulti...
