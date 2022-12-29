Ad
Berlin's mayor unknowingly holding a Zoom meeting with a fake AI-generated Kyiv mayor "Vitali Klitschko" in June (Photo: Twitter)

Worse than 'deep fakes' — disinfo's new and more-powerful apps

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
Digital
by Heather Dannyelle Thompson, Berlin,

On 24 June 2022, Berlin's mayor Franziska Giffey had a "completely normal [video] conversation" with Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Or so she thought.

She started to become suspicious when the supposed mayor asked her to support for a gay pride parade in the middle of war-torn Kyiv.

It was not Klitschko, it turned out, but an impostor. Giffey's office later said the person was probably using deepfake technology to trick Berlin's mayor (though the tech behind it has remain...

Author Bio

Heather Dannyelle Thompson is manager of Digital Democracy at Democracy Reporting International, the Berlin-based NGO watchdog on elections and democracy.

