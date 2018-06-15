Progressive regulation needed now for 21st century finance

Looking at Europe's payments sector, a rapidly evolving blend of FinTechs and established players, is not quite A Tale of Two Cities but more "a tale of two views on regulation".

The cynical view says that small firms can't spare the time for regulation because they are too busy moving fast and breaking things, whilst big firms love regulation because it helps them maintain the status quo.

The progressive view says that regulation can be the bridge between these two worlds, a ba...