Ad
euobserver
The commission is treating personal data as a form of remuneration for internet communications, allowing it to regulate the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype and Viber as if they were traditional telephone services. (Photo: George Hodan)

Brussels Bytes

Clock ticking for EU to fix the digital single market

Digital
Opinion
by Nick Wallace, Brussels,

The raison d’etre for the Digital Single Market (DSM) was to incorporate the digital economy into European integration. But from its very launch, the EU’s five-year DSM strategy always went far beyond that important task, imposing too many restrictions on new technologies.

The European Commission’s mid-term review of the DSM strategy, published last Wednesday (10 May), nevertheless shows that much can be accomplished ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalOpinionBrussels Bytes

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Nordic and Baltic countries step up digitalisation efforts
EU vows to mend terrorist data share failures
Leaked EU digital progress report reveals hurried changes
EU announces digital deal, but where is the text?
The commission is treating personal data as a form of remuneration for internet communications, allowing it to regulate the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype and Viber as if they were traditional telephone services. (Photo: George Hodan)

Tags

DigitalOpinionBrussels Bytes
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections