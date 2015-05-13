Ad
The advisory group is to be set up in autumn (Photo: jurvetson)

EU commission to appoint team of scientific advisers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is to appoint a team of scientists to advise it, departing from the previous system of having a single chief scientific adviser.

It also plans a “structured relationship" with national scientific advisory bodies in order to draw on a "wealth of knowledge and expertise”.

“The new model for independent scientific advice will contribute to the commission's continued pursuit of the best possible evidence-based policy”, said science commissioner Carlos Moedas i...

