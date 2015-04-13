Bird killing to continue after Malta rejects hunt ban

Malta’s controversial spring hunt of thousands of migrating birds from Africa to Europe will remain after a referendum aimed at banning the annual hunt was defeated.

The Mediterranean Island’s 340,000 votes decided by a narrow margin of 2,200 votes - 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent margin - to retain the practice which bitterly divides its people and has drawn criticism from the European Commission and a number of EU countries.

The referendum was held in response to a voters' petitio...