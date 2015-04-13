Ad
Valetta: The quail remains under threat when Malta's spring hunt begins this week (Photo: Ronny Siegel)

Bird killing to continue after Malta rejects hunt ban

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Malta’s controversial spring hunt of thousands of migrating birds from Africa to Europe will remain after a referendum aimed at banning the annual hunt was defeated.

The Mediterranean Island’s 340,000 votes decided by a narrow margin of 2,200 votes - 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent margin - to retain the practice which bitterly divides its people and has drawn criticism from the European Commission and a number of EU countries.

The referendum was held in response to a voters' petitio...

