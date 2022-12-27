Ad
euobserver
Denmark's former economy and home affairs minister, and considered one of the most powerful women in Europe, Vestager has long defended a technological transformation that works for people (Photo: Radikale Venstre)

Vestager: 'Technology must not steal our time'

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Margrethe Vestager, widely-regarded as one of Europe's most powerful women, may spend most of her professional life trying to make the continent "fit for the digital age" (her official job title as EU commissioner) — yet she is adamant that technology must not control our entire lives.

"My main worry is that all of a sudden we forget just to look each other in the eye, and have a normal dinner without the phone on the table, to talk, or take a walk in the forest without registering eve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office
Vestager hits back at Lufthansa bailout criticism
Vestager pushes tracing apps as key for summer holidays
Denmark's former economy and home affairs minister, and considered one of the most powerful women in Europe, Vestager has long defended a technological transformation that works for people (Photo: Radikale Venstre)

Tags

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections