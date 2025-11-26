EU ministers agree ‘chat control’ text to protect kids online

The European Council came to an agreement on Wednesday (26 November) on a controversial regulation aiming to curb the spread and solicitation of child sexual ab...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.