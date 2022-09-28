Ad
The scope of the new rules include everything from software updates, cybersecurity gaps, drones, medical health apps, and self-driving cars (Photo: Pixabay)

New EU rules to make companies liable for their AI failures

Digital
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (28 September) proposed rules to make it easier for both consumers and companies to sue makers or operators of drones and robots using artificial intelligence (AI) for compensation for any damages.

As more-and-more AI-operated tools surround us — think of package-delivery drones, self-driving lorries, cleaning robots — the EU executive set out a bill to alleviate the burden of proof for customers. \n \nThe draft AI Liability Directive is complementary to t...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

