New EU rules to make companies liable for their AI failures

The EU Commission on Wednesday (28 September) proposed rules to make it easier for both consumers and companies to sue makers or operators of drones and robots using artificial intelligence (AI) for compensation for any damages.

As more-and-more AI-operated tools surround us — think of package-delivery drones, self-driving lorries, cleaning robots — the EU executive set out a bill to alleviate the burden of proof for customers.



The draft AI Liability Directive is complementary to t...