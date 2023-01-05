Chinese-EU digital cooperation is possible — but needs political will

As other countries step up their efforts to promote digital innovation and rule-making, China has put forward the Digital Silk Road (DSR) as an integral part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in a bid to try to improve digital infrastructure and narrow the digital gaps in countries which are part of the BRI.

While the digital world is widely-perceived to be dominated by the US and China, the EU is also seen by China as a global digital power with unique advantages. The EU's pursui...