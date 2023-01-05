Ad
euobserver
China and the EU still have differences when it comes to terms like reciprocity, fairness and values (Photo: Wikimedia)

Chinese-EU digital cooperation is possible — but needs political will

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
Digital
by Yan Shaohua and Yao Xu, Fudan,

As other countries step up their efforts to promote digital innovation and rule-making, China has put forward the Digital Silk Road (DSR) as an integral part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in a bid to try to improve digital infrastructure and narrow the digital gaps in countries which are part of the BRI.

While the digital world is widely-perceived to be dominated by the US and China, the EU is also seen by China as a global digital power with unique advantages. The EU's pursui...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Yan Shaohua is research associate professor at the Institute of International Studies, Fudan Unversity. Yao Xu is a research associate professor at Fudan Development Institute, Fudan University.

Related articles

China, not Europe, keeps policy makers in Washington awake at night
What is China up to with its new 'Global Security Initiative'?
EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania
EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
China and the EU still have differences when it comes to terms like reciprocity, fairness and values (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the UglyDigital

Author Bio

Yan Shaohua is research associate professor at the Institute of International Studies, Fudan Unversity. Yao Xu is a research associate professor at Fudan Development Institute, Fudan University.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections