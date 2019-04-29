How Apple lobbied EU to delay common smartphone charger

Phone batteries are the scourge of modern life. Their short lifespan often cuts us off from our most valued tool.

iPhone users suffer in particular.

Most phones sold today use micro-USB plugs for charging, but not Apple's high-end gadget.

If you're out of juice at a friend's house, your iPhone can't use a charger made for the more commonly used Android products.

This is annoying for consumers and harmful for the environment. Old chargers produce more than 51,000 ton...