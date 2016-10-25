May struggles to contain Brexit angst

New committee meetings and parliament debates have failed to appease critics of the British government's “chaotic” Brexit preparations.
Prime minister Theresa May, in London on Monday (24 October), promised the heads of the devolved governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to adopt a “work programme” in November for a new subcommittee on EU negotiations to enable them to “shape” the talks.
She said that an existing joint ministerial committee, which governs relations ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
