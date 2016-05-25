Ad
euobserver
The European Central Bank said political risk has increased significantly since the global financial risk started, in 2007. (Photo: Hannelore Foerster)

ECB: Populist surge is bad for business 

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Central Bank warned that the rise of populist parties could threaten growth in the eurozone.

The bank describes a need for fiscal and structural reforms in most of the area’s 19 member states. But those have currently lost momentum because of better short-term economic conditions as well as rising political risk.

”While deeper structural reforms would bring long-term benefits by boosting growth potential without endangering fiscal solvency, political risks – having ...

euobserver

