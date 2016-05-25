ECB: Populist surge is bad for business 

The European Central Bank warned that the rise of populist parties could threaten growth in the eurozone.
The bank describes a need for fiscal and structural reforms in most of the area’s 19 member states. But those have currently lost momentum because of better short-term economic conditions as well as rising political risk.
”While deeper structural reforms would bring long-term benefits by boosting growth potential without endangering fiscal solvency, political risks – having ...
