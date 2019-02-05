Ad
The White House had "ordered and planned" a "coup", Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said (Photo: cancilleria.gob.ec)

Italy gags EU on Venezuela crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy has vetoed an EU statement on the Venezuela crisis amid political confusion in Rome.

"It was caused by ... divided domestic politics," an EU diplomat said.

"The Italian government is divided," another diplomat said.

"They [the Italians] haven't given a proper reason," a third EU diplomat added.

Italy had previously cited "concerns about Italian nationals in Venezuela", the diplomat said, but some EU capitals "suspected more the link between Russia and 5MS," the...

