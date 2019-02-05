Italy gags EU on Venezuela crisis

Italy has vetoed an EU statement on the Venezuela crisis amid political confusion in Rome.
"It was caused by ... divided domestic politics," an EU diplomat said.
"The Italian government is divided," another diplomat said.
"They [the Italians] haven't given a proper reason," a third EU diplomat added.
Italy had previously cited "concerns about Italian nationals in Venezuela", the diplomat said, but some EU capitals "suspected more the link between Russia and 5MS," the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
