Ad
euobserver
Of the many necessary reforms, the most elementary is perhaps also the most neglected: the EU needs a functioning transparency register

Column

EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Georg Riekeles, Brussels,

"Out of the mountain...came a mouse", as the French saying goes. Last December, a full chamber and a united Brussels applauded European Parliament president Roberta Metsola's solemn warning and call to action as the news of the Qatargate scandal broke: "Make n...

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.

Related articles

MEPs launch anonymous drop-box for shady lobbying secrets
Corporate lobbying and the delay of the EU's Reach directive
McDonald's at centre of lobbying blitz against EU packaging waste laws
Why are Google's consultants advising on EU monopoly policy?
Of the many necessary reforms, the most elementary is perhaps also the most neglected: the EU needs a functioning transparency register

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections