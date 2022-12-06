German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'

In a six-to-one ruling on Tuesday (6 December), Germany's Constitutional Court declared the EU's €800bn pandemic recovery fund 'legal'.
The programme does not "blatantly transgress" the EU treaty, court vice-president Doris Koenig said in her ruling.
Although there is "serious doubt" the fund is legal under EU law, "it cannot be clearly ruled out" that it is not, the ruling ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
