EU countries agree data roaming charges

By Eric Maurice

Member states agreed on Wednesday (26 October) on the future cost of the use of data for mobile operators when their customers travel in the EU, or so-called roaming.

From 15 June next year, operators will charge each other €1 cent the use of one megabyte by users when they are not in their country.

