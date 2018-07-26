Thursday

26th Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU and US kiss and make up on trade

By

The US will not impose tariffs on EU cars and might take back ones on steel and aluminium, but the EU will buy more soybeans and gas, according to a deal in Washington on Wednesday (25 July).

"We met right here at the White House to launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European Union - a phase of close friendship, of strong trade relations," US leader Donald Trump said, unveiling the accord next to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The US would not do anything "against the spirit of this agreement", Trump said, alluding to his previous threat to impose EU car tariffs.

"We will also resolve the steel and aluminium tariff issues," he added, reconsidering his attack, in March, on EU metals exporters.

In return, "the European Union is going to start, almost immediately, to buy a lot of soybeans … from our farmers," Trump said.

The EU will also become "a massive buyer" of US liquid natural gas, he said.

"We agreed today to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods," he went on.

Details of the new trade deal were to be negotiated by "an executive working group of very intelligent people on both sides", Trump explained.

There was an "understanding", the EU's Juncker said, that "as long as we're negotiating, unless one party would stop the negotiations, we will hold off further tariffs [on cars]".

The deal came amid fears that Trump would escalate his EU trade war and, more profoundly, that he wanted to harm the EU and Nato.

The US president had called the EU his "foe", threatened to quit Nato, praised Brexit, and taunted Germany in the run-up to Wednesday's summit.

"Tariffs are the greatest!", he had also tweeted on Tuesday, lending the outcome a magical quality.

"A breakthrough has been quickly made that nobody thought possible!", he tweeted on Wednesday.

Gentlemen's agreement

It remains to be seen if the surprise deal, which came together in three and half hours of talks, will stand the test of time despite Juncker and Trump's "understanding".

Wall Street stocks rose on the announcement and Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, said: "Breakthrough achieved that can avoid trade war and save millions of jobs".

But Trump has form in doing U-turns, and U-turns on U-turns, on his own commitments.

The EU commission chief betrayed some scepticism in a remark at a speech in the US capital later the same day.

"Everything is more or less OK," he said at the CSIS, a US think tank.

Heiko Mass, Germany's foreign minister, also reacted cautiously.

"It [Juncker's deal] has made a positive result more likely in the whole discussion between the European Union and the United States in terms of free trade or protectionism," Mass said in Seoul on Thursday.

'Against all logic'

Juncker, at the CSIS, also highlighted how far Trump had deviated from the norm in transatlantic relations.

"The idea that imports of steel or aluminium from your closest ally could threaten the national security of this country [as Trump had claimed] - this goes against all logic and against all history," Juncker said.

Trump had also claimed the EU had a $150bn trade surplus with the EU, but Juncker corrected him, saying it was $50bn less due to a US surplus in services.

The commission chief even said that Trump had made "a major concession" on tariffs, testing the US president's thin skin, the Reuters news agency reported.

The Luxemburger also flattered the US commander-in-chief, however.

The two men kissed for cameras at the White House.

"This was a good, constructive meeting. Thank you, Donald," Juncker said in the Rose Garden.

"I came to Washington today not to give unsolicited advice but to offer increased cooperation," he also said at the CSIS.

"Obviously the European Union, as represented by Juncker and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other!", Trump tweeted after getting the Juncker treatment.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Juncker seeks to avoid car tariffs in Trump meeting
  2. Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP
  3. Nato helps bind Western ties amid G7 'trade war'
EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine

Margrethe Vestager has fined the US tech giant with €4.34bn for abusing its market dominance in mobile operating systems - but assured US president Donald Trump that it is not because she does not like America.

EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine

Margrethe Vestager has fined the US tech giant with €4.34bn for abusing its market dominance in mobile operating systems - but assured US president Donald Trump that it is not because she does not like America.

EU and Japan wave light in Trump's 'darkness'

EU leaders and Japanese prime minister signed a series of agreements, including the EU's biggest trade deal ever, designed as an answer to the disruption of the world order by the US president.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us