Tuesday

2nd Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs

  • Trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs (Photo: dawvon)

By

The US has listed 89 more European products that could be hit with tariffs in an old dispute on aircraft subsidies.

But the trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs instead of international affairs, with French president Emmanuel Macron, for one, issuing a warning on the dangers of navel gazing in troubled times.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • "We give an image of a Europe that is not serious," French president Emmanuel Macron said (Photo: Consilium)

The US trade department said on Monday (1 July) it might slap 100 percent tariffs on $4bn (€3.5bn) of EU goods in retaliation for European subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

The list included several types of cheese, such as edam, gouda, gruyere, and blue-veined cheese.

It also mentioned Irish and Scottish whiskies, coffee, pasta, pork products, olives, cherries, pears, and peaches, as well as fertilisers, iron tubes, and copper rods, among other products.

The new list came on top of one in April on products worth $21bn.

The US trade department said it would take its final decision on how to proceed following public consultations with American firms in August.

The "final list" will also "take into account the report of the WTO [World Trade Organisation] arbitrator" on the issue, it added.

The WTO in Geneva has been wrestling with EU and US allegations and counter-allegations for the past 15 years that both sides were giving illegal bumps to their top aviation firms, Airbus and Boeing.

It said that both were guilty in a preliminary ruling in March.

The EU has also prepared a list of potential tariffs on €17.4bn of US imports, including coal, wine, and video games.

US-EU talks at the Paris Air Show last month gave hope they would settle the matter amicably.

But the dispute risks being caught up in a wider trade conflict after the US imposed tariffs on some EU metals exports and threatened to penalise EU cars.

The protectionist "America first" policy of US president Donald Trump saw the EU hit back with tariffs on US products, including bourbon.

"US companies - from farmers to suppliers to retailers - are already being negatively impacted by the imposition of retaliatory tariffs. Additional tariffs will only inflict further harm," the Distilled Spirits Council, a US trade lobby, said in reaction to Washington's latest WTO move on Monday.

"We strongly oppose the inclusion of distilled products in the proposed retaliation list ... Additional tariffs will only inflict further harm," it said.

The economic violence comes amid US-EU disputes on Iran nuclear arms, the Arab-Israeli conflict, Nato spending, Russian gas, and climate change in a nadir in post-World War Two transatlantic relations.

But when EU leaders meet at 11AM in Brussels on Tuesday on the third day of a rolling summit none of that will be on the agenda.

They will instead continue to bang heads over whose candidates should fill top posts in the EU institutions for the next five years.

And the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, pointed out the dangers of the EU's inward turn.

"We cannot hold talks with world leaders, in an ever more violent world, and be a club that meets at 28 without ever deciding anything," he told press while leaving the summit venue in Brussels on Monday.

"Our credibility is profoundly tainted with meetings that are too long and that yield nothing. We give an image of a Europe that is not serious", he said.

"What was lacking around the table was the spirit and determination to defend the general European interest. There were too many hidden agendas," he added.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights
  2. Juncker seeks to avoid car tariffs in Trump meeting
  3. Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs

Opinion

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Behind the smiles and handshakes, the signature of the EU-Vietnam trade and investment deals agreed on Tuesday and to be signed this week have dire consequences for human well-being and our ability to prevent climate and ecological breakdown.

Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs

European leaders postponed their reaction to US announcement that the EU would be exempted from tariffs on steel and aluminium. "The devil is often in the details", said the Belgian PM.

EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling

The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that the EU-Canada free trade agreement, and its controversial dispute settlement mechanism, is in line with the bloc's rules.

News in Brief

  1. British MEPs hold rival protests in Strasbourg
  2. Green's Keller runs for EU Parliament presidency
  3. Merkel went against EPP decision, Orban claims
  4. 29 MEPs fail to declare interests as parliament opens
  5. Protests in Strasbourg at rejection of Catalan MEPs
  6. Two Brexit Party MEPs made tellers for EP president vote
  7. Luxembourg PM: EPP needs to 'reboot' over top jobs
  8. Merkel: 'Creativity' needed at summit

Feature

Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan

Romania is due to join the single currency in 2024 - despite currently only meeting one of the four criteria. Now the government in Bucharest is enlisting an unlikely ally to promote the euro to the public: the clergy.

Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

The visit of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to the White House on Wednesday showed that the current rift in transatlantic relations is deepening by the day.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us