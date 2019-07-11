Thursday

11th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat

  • Tech giant Apple may end up having to pay the French tax (Photo: Jon Rawlinson)

By

The European Commission says it will coordinate closely with French authorities on the next steps, following a threat by the United States to slap new tariffs on the country.

The French parliament on Thursday (11 July) passed a new law to introduce a three percent tax on digital tech giants, which would raise some €500m revenue each year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Tech firms and other industry giants that have at least €750m in annual revenue will be hit. Among them are US global powerhouses like Apple, Facebook, Amazon.com and Alphabet Google.

US president Donald Trump earlier this week ordered a so-called section 301 investigation into the French tax to determine if it constitutes an unfair trade practice.

The probe could lead to the US imposing extra tariffs or other trade restrictions.

The Commission, for its part, says it will "watch this [US] investigation very closely", while also noting that it prefers EU states to use its common digital services tax whenever they introduce national measures.

"This will help to minimise the fragmentation of the single market and ensure compatibility with EU law," a European Commission spokesperson said, in an email on Thursday.

"As a general matter, we are concerned about the use of unilateral approaches [such as the Trump threat], which are at odds with a rules-based multilateral trading system," said the spokesperson, referring to the US announcement.

British Green MEP Molly Scott Cato said the latest US threat from Trump also served as a timely reminder for the UK, which is planning a similar tax on tech giants.

"Working collaboratively, the EU can and must stand up to the aggressive tactics of Trump's America," she said in a statement.

She added "Brexit would leave the UK isolated, unable and unwilling to confront the US and corporate might."

The latest Trump outburst follows a US pattern of tit-for-tat on trade issues and other disputes with the European Union.

Before the vote, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said the tax would also affect firms from China, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"France is a sovereign country, its decisions on tax matters are sovereign and will continue to be sovereign," he said, in reaction to the US investigation.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs
  2. Apple moves Denmark from cows to clouds
  3. Apple to pay back Ireland €13bn in lost tax

Feature

Apple moves Denmark from cows to clouds

US tech giant Apple will open its first data centre outside the US in 2019 in a tiny Danish village. Cheap electricity, plus stable societies, are the two main reasons for global high-tech companies to locate in the Nordic region.

EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared

Eurozone banks, such as Deutsche Bank, might be much more vulnerable to a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis than EU "stress-tests" have said, according to a new audit.

News in Brief

  1. Far-right Dewinter president of Flemish parliament
  2. Tory MPs attack Johnson over ambassador resignation
  3. Frontex: irregular migrant entries into Europe up
  4. EU pledges €138m more to G5 Sahel Force
  5. Iran tried to stop British oil tanker in Persian Gulf
  6. Italy appoints League eurosceptic as EU minister
  7. Romania to send 70,000 sheep to the Gulf
  8. UK ambassador who criticised Trump resigns

Feature

Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan

Romania is due to join the single currency in 2024 - despite currently only meeting one of the four criteria. Now the government in Bucharest is enlisting an unlikely ally to promote the euro to the public: the clergy.

Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

The visit of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to the White House on Wednesday showed that the current rift in transatlantic relations is deepening by the day.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU parliament to vote on von der Leyen next week
  2. EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat
  3. EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared
  4. Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee
  5. Greens reject von der Leyen's EU commission bid
  6. Orban ally's bid to chair EP committee in trouble
  7. Why 60 Romanian hospitals are refusing abortions
  8. Libyan lawyers: EU is complicit in torture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us