Friday

12th Feb 2021

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU sees stronger recovery - if vaccine roll-out works

  • Economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said there were now 'fewer unknown risks, and more known risks' from the pandemic, compared to previous autumn forecast (Photo: European Commission)

By

In the EU Commission's best-case scenario - that 70 percent of European adults will be vaccinated by the summer - there is a "light at the end of the tunnel" for Europe's economy damaged by the pandemic.

In its winter interim economic forecasts, the EU executive expects that growth in the 19 eurozone countries will reach 3.8 percent this year and next after a 6.3 percent drop in 2020.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Growth in the whole EU is predicted to be at 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent next year, bouncing back from a 6.3 percent decrease in 2020.

What allows the commission to be more slightly more optimistic than when it published its last forecast the autumn, is the vaccine roll-out and a bit more clarity about Covid-19's impact on the economy.

"We remain in the painful grip of the pandemic, its social and economic consequences all too evident. Yet there is, at last, light at the end of the tunnel," economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told journalists on Thursday (11 February).

"Compared to the autumn we face fewer unknown risks, and more known risks," he added.

Gentiloni acknowledged that the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of European adults by summer was "a challenging target".

There was a strong rebound in the third quarter last year, which was then halted by the second wave of the pandemic.

Economic growth is now expected to resume in the spring and gain momentum in the summer thanks to the vaccination programme, which would allow lockdown measures to ease, according to the commission's expectations.

However, delays in the vaccination by member states could slow down any recovery.

The commission also warned countries that "a premature withdrawal" of fiscal and monetary measures to support economies would risk recovery.

The commission said that there is also a risk that the crisis could leave deeper social and economic scars, through widespread bankruptcies and job losses.

This could increase long-term unemployment and worsen inequalities, including gender inequality, and hurt the financial markets.

Mid-2022 recovery

The commission expects the bloc's economy to return to pre-pandemic GDP levels in the middle of 2022, earlier than expected. The commission previously projected that the recovery would not be complete until 2023.

But the recovery will not be even across the bloc, and could also be upset if new variants of Covid-19 emerge.

The commission's estimates do not take into account the full effect of the €750bn recovery fund, because the programmes it will finance have not yet been translated into budgetary measures everywhere.

The fund is not expected to start distributing money before the summer, as member states still need to ratify legislation that allows the commission to raise money on the markets for the fund.

So far, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Portugal, France and Bulgaria have ratified it.

Brexit loss

The forecast, however, is the first to take account of the effects of the Brexit trade deal on the EU economy.

For the EU on average, the exit of the UK from the EU on the terms of the trade deal reached last December means an output loss of around 0.5 percent of GDP by the end of 2022, and 2.2 percent for the UK.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU gears up to roll out recovery funds - but not before summer
  2. Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'
  3. EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit
  4. EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

Green Deal

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to cut at least 55 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - saying the Green Deal is a "cultural project" that goes beyond simply cutting emissions.

EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit

After gruelling five-day talks, EU leaders agreed on €390bn in grants and €360bn in low-interest loans to hardest-hit member states - after much opposition from the Dutch-led 'frugal' bloc of countries.

Coronavirus

EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

Most EU countries are now breach the common fiscal rules, as governments tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission plans to link recovery funds to countries following its budgetary advice - but sanctions seem to be few.

Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action

An investigation into Luxembourg's tax regime has uncovered how the Italian mafia, the Russian underworld, and billionaires attempt to stash away their wealth. The European Commission has put itself on standby amid suggestions changes to EU law may be needed.

Investigation

Portugal vs Germany clash on EU corporate tax avoidance

Portugal's taking over the EU presidency puts the tax transparency law for corporations - which has been fought over for years - to a vote in the Council of Ministers. The resistance of the German government has failed.

News in Brief

  1. EU sets 21 September goal for 70% adult vaccination
  2. Russian bombers put Nato jets on alert
  3. Amsterdam overtakes London as Europe's trading hub
  4. Greece seeks Gulf allies over tension with Turkey
  5. UK bank chief urges EU to drop City trading restrictions
  6. 500 scientists urge EU to stop burning trees for energy
  7. Belgium extends non-essential travel ban to 1 April
  8. France warns Iran against further nuclear breaches

Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist who had demanded the EU postpone its trade deal with Vietnam until human rights improved has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The EU Commission says it first needs to conduct a detailed analysis before responding.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. US deaf to Germany on Russia pipeline
  2. French liberal MEPs silent on EU weapons in Yemen
  3. France 'got its way' as Portugal ends e-Privacy deadlock
  4. EU sees stronger recovery - if vaccine roll-out works
  5. Close loopholes on foreign funding of EU political parties
  6. Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page
  7. UN agency demands EU stop violence against migrants
  8. Von der Leyen concedes mistakes in vaccine rollout

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us