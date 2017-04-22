Le Pen and Putin friendship goes back a long way

There’s a curious painting on the wall in Marine Le Pen's headquarters in the chic 8th arrondissement in Paris.

It shows the far-right candidate in the French presidential election with the Russian and US presidents on either side. On a black background, in the style of the Soviet era, Le Pen, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump gaze out to a common horizon.

In the European Parliament, the 22 FN MEPs vote as one man as soon as it is to defend Russian interests. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

She got it as a gift from a Russian nationalist activist whom she met in Paris a few days after she met Putin in Moscow on 24 March.

The National Front (FN) leader's Putin meeting was a political masterstroke.

It showcased her idea of putting France at the centre of a nationalist

Washington-Paris-Moscow axis if she was elected.

She had praised Trump in recent months, even if she had nothing nice to say about his missile strike in Syria on 6 April against Russia’s ally, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Her friendship with Putin goes back further and has been more constant, however.

The surprise meeting in the Kremlin on 24 March was said by Le Pen herself to be first of its kind.

But in fact she already met him in 2014 and in 2015.

Three high-level sources in her own party told these reporters that the meetings took place amid the utmost secrecy.

The FN founder, and her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, let the cat out of the bag in a recent BBC documentary.

"I've never met him [Putin], but he's met Marine," he said in an interview conducted prior to 24 March.

Her then-foreign affairs adviser and an FN MEP, Aymeric Chauprade, also told the French BFMTV channel on 24 December that she had met the Russian leader in what he described as "unofficial" and "friendly" talks.

She reacted to both her father and Chauprade’s words with immediate denials.

"She gave me the green light to speak about her meeting with Putin and then she disowned me," Chauprade, who left the FN in 2015 after falling out with Le Pen, later said.

Putin used this year’s meeting to send a political message to Europe.

The high-profile event at his Kremlin palace, held just one month before the first round of the French election on 24 April, was designed to show that she was still his favourite despite her failure to win anything in French regional elections in 2015.

Le Pen’s people also denied that she asked Putin for money.

Ludovic de Danne, her foreign affairs adviser, told press at the time that she "did not discuss any issue linked to any bank loan".

The question, however, is not absurd. First because the FN is still looking for several million euros to fund its presidential campaign but also the campaign for the legislative elections in June.

Loans

Also, as Mediapart news website has revealed, the far-right party has already benefited from several Russian loans.

In April 2014, Jean-Marie Le Pen obtained a €2-million loan through his personal party within the FN and with the help of a Russian oligarch. The funds were used to fund the campaign for the May 2014 EU elections.

Five months later, Marine Le Pen obtained a €9-million loan for the FN from the First Czech Russian Bank (FCRB). The obscure Moscow-based bank lost its licence in July 2016, and its deputy director was arrested in January over suspicions of massive embezzlement.

In June 2016, the FN leader approved a request for a third loan with another Russian bank, the Strategy bank. According to the document, signed by Le Pen and published by Mediapart on 30 March, the purpose of the loan was “financing the electoral campaign”.

But a month later, Strategy bank also lost its licence. Wallerand de Saint Just, the party's treasurer, said that the "plan" has "no follow-up".

An MEP as middleman

At the heart of these two leans is the same middleman: Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, a FN MEP.

Schaffhauser, who has a well-filled address book in the former USSR, has worked as consultant for Auchan, a French retail group; Dassault, the business jets and military aircrafts maker; and oil company Total before joining Le Pen in 2012.

While he has admitted a €140,000 commission for the "work done", several sources have mentioned a €450,000 pay. Schaffhauser denies the sum bu Tracfin, the French anti-laundering unit, has sent a report to judges.

Links between the National Front and Russia are also closely examined in the US. Early 2016, the Director of National Intelligence launched an investigation. In November, Washington said that the FN had requested a €28.7 million loan in Russia.

Le Pen and other party officials denied the report. But suspicions of meddling remain, with US intelligence saying that "Moscow will apply lessons learned from its Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the US presidential election to future influence efforts worldwide, including against US allies and their election processes".

In Europe, other anti-EU parties have been suspected of benefiting from Russian loans in the last two years, including an MEP from Hungary's Jobbik, one from the Latvian Russian Union and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Admiration

The National Front has always been careful to distinguish Russian loans from its political positions. Last April, Schaffhauser told the BBC that the €9-million loan signed in September 2014 was "not a political loan" but a "commercial loan".

Le Pen herself said that "insinuations are outrageous and injurious".

"On the grounds that we obtain a loan, this would determinate our international position? We have been for a long time on that [pro-Russian] line," she told Le Monde newspaper at the time.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the National Front has always been pro-Russian.

But while Jean-Marie Le Pen has connections with Russian ultra-nationalists, his daughter has been close to Putin circles since she took the party leadership in January 2011.

In an interview to Russian daily Kommersant nine months later she said she "admired" Putin and that "the crisis is an opportunity to turn our back to the US and turn towards Russia".

In June 2013, she went for a 10-day tour in Russia and Crimea, in Ukraine. She went back to Russia three times, in April 2014, May 2015 and March 2017.

Out of her official agenda, she also met two men who wee key in obtaining the Russian loans.

First, in February 2014, she met Alexander Babakov, Putin’s adviser for cooperation with Russian organisations abroad and a senator from Putin’s party, United Russia. Babakov, who is on the EU sanctions list, is believed to own hidden assets in France worth €11 million. He is behind the €9 million loan granted to the FN that year.

A few months later, Le Pen also met Konstantin Malofeev, an oligarch who is close to the Kremlin and helped in the first, 2-million loan to the FN.

Le Pen’s former adviser Chauprade, who was present, said it was a “thank you meeting for the loan, which was used to fund the EU elections campaign”.

Pro-Russia lobbying

The FN leader and her party have engaged in an intense pro-Russian lobbying. The party's two MPs, Gilbert Collard and Marion Marechal-Le Pen has called for lifting EU sanction on Russia. In the European Parliament, the 22 FN MEPs vote as one man as soon as it is to defend Russian interests.

It was the case with the EU-Ukraine association agreement, which they opposed in September 2014; or a report on Russian anti-EU propaganda, which they rejected in November 2016.

Schaffhauser, the middleman for the loans, went twice in Donbass, the eastern Ukraine region where Russia is supporting separatists, in October 2014 and May 2015.

The first visit took place two months after the €9-million loan was signed. Officially, the MEP went alone and on his own initiative. But in fact he was with Le Pen's head of cabinet, Nicolas Lesage, and a team from Nations Presse Info, a FN-related propaganda website.

Their mission was to give legitimacy to elections organised in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) with the Kremlin's support, but condemned by Kiev, the US and the EU.

The FN also took a particular interest in the situation in Crimea.

In March 2014, in the wake of a referendum organised by pro-Russia forces on the region's annexation to Russia, Le Pen said that "the referendum outcome is indisputable". The same day, in SMS revealed by Russian hackers, a Kremlin official wrote about "how to thank" the FN leader.

In January this year, Le Pen said that the annexation of Crimea was "not illegal" and that the region "was never Ukrainian".

Russian authorities also got a foothold in the National Front. In November 2014, two months after the €9-million loan was signed, a Russian delegation was guest of honour to the party congress in Lyon.

Two member of Putin’s United Russia party were there: Andrey Isayev, then deputy-chairman of Duma, the Russian lower chamber, and Andrey Klimov, deputy chair of Russia's Senate Committee on International Affairs.

In speech that was much applauded by FN delegates, and which he started with “dear comrades”, Isayev denounced the “anticonstitutional coup” in Ukraine and the “unknown civil servants who are US puppets”.

Mysterious travels

When she travels, Le Pen always maintain some confusion over whether our trips are official or private, whether they are for a diplomatic purpose or for financial reasons.

Her visits over the last two years to Chad, Lebanon, Egypt, the US, Canada and Russia have been shrouded with mystery, as well as the trip to Israel by FN's secretary general Nicolas Bay.

Visits were kept secret until the last minute, meeting were cancelled and replaced by "press points" and closed-door "working meetings" and "lunches".

There were also discussions on finances. In July 2014, Le Pen secretly received a representative from the United Arab Emirates.

'We will help you win'

According to her former foreign affairs adviser Aymeric Chauprade, who was there, "the emirate representative explained that his country wanted to help France to fight against radical islamists" and mentioned the possibility of a trip to Egypt, an ally country.

"We will help you to win," the emirate official told Le Pen, according to Chauprade. "This meant that he wanted to bring money to fund the presidential campaign," Chauprade said.

In January, when she made an appearance at Trump Tower in New York before the new US president inauguration, the aim of the visit was to raise money. A fund-raising party was hosted by Guido Lombardi, a Trump friend with contacts with European far-right parties.

But with all her travels, did Le Pen get a foreign funding? She has never answered that question.

By appearing with the FN leader a month before the French election, the Russian president sent a strong message to France and the EU. He proved wrong experts on French-Russian networks who said that he was disappointed by the FN failure to win any region in the 2015 elections.

Marine Turchi is journalist at the French news website Mediapart, Mathias Destal is journalist at the French weekly Marianne. They published recently Marine est au courant de tout… (Marine knows everything...)