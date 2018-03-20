Tuesday

20th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Energy

US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions

  • 'We would prefer the pipeline not be built at all,' said US deputy assistant secretary for energy diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk (Photo: Nord Stream)

By

The US would still like to block a planned gas pipeline between Russia and Germany but is not yet pushing for sanctions against companies that would be involved in the project.

"We oppose Nord Stream 2, we would prefer the pipeline not be built at all, US deputy assistant secretary for energy diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk said on Monday (19 March).

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

But she insisted that her visit, to Brussels, then in Paris and Copenhagen, should not be seen as a "a sign sanctions will or won't happen."

Denmark passed last year a law to try to block the pipeline going through its territorial waters. But Oudkirk said that whether it would block the pipeline altogether was "a questions for Denmark".

The US Congress last summer passed the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (Caatsa), which president Donald Trump signed on 2 August, and which among other plans sanctions on companies that invest in Russian energy export projects.

"Any company working in the sector of Russian energy export pipelines faces elevated sanctions risk now that they didn't face on 1 August," Oudkirk noted.

She added however that the US did "not talk about pending sanctions announcements, publicly or privately."

Speaking to a group of journalists ahead of meetings with EU officials, Oudkirk said that Nord Stream 2 (NS2) was "geopolitically a bad idea".

She said that the US did not view Russia "as a particularly reliable supplier" and that the pipeline would "build in vulnerability" for Europe.

"It builds in another infrastructure generation of dependence upon Russia as a primary if not sole source of gas for a large number of countries," she argued.

The EU commission is also opposed to the pipeline, saying that it could be against EU rules and that it is a "risky" project.

But it also opposed to potential US sanctions and said last summer that the EU would consider retaliating if concerns over EU companies' interests were ignored.

Different approaches are "not unusual," Oudkirk said, noting that EU and US "legal systems are extremely dissimilar."

"A lot of the times we share the final goals but we follow different paths to get there," she said.

Oudkirk, who took office in January, said she was in Brussels to talk to people and hear EU positions.

While Germany is Nord Stream 2's main EU supporter, she will travel to Berlin later, "perhaps as soon as next month."

But as the former US administration official in charge of sanctions, especially on Russia, she said she already knew many of her interlocutors in the German government.

'Malicious rumour'

Oudkirk pointed at "disinformation on NS2 from Russia" and denied the "malicious rumour" according to which the US would be only opposed to the pipeline project so it can sell gas in Europe.

She argued that since the US administration under president Barack Obama authorised companies to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, the government's role "is done".

She insisted that "US energy is sold by companies to companies on a commercial basis. The government is not involved in negotiating these deals."

She noted however that Greece's plan to sign a contract for an LNG import terminal was of interest to the US because it could open a "vertical corridor" to Central Europe.

A week after secretary of state Rex Tillerson was abruptly sacked by Trump, Oudkirk confirmed that the EU-US energy forum, which has not met since Mey 2016, was still blocked.

"We need to have our nominee in place in order to set a date," she said. "Everyone realises we've had a little bit of flux and we need to work our way through that."

Site Section

  1. Energy

Related stories

  1. Germany still backs new Russia gas pipeline
  2. Russia pipeline is investment risk, EU commissioner warns
  3. Trump signs Russia sanctions, targeting EU firms

EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network

The EU also agreed on financing a study into the Southern Gas Corridor, to send a signal that the EU is still invested in the project - but leaves questions over renewable energy sources.

Austria sues Commission over Hungary's nuclear plant

Anti-nuclear Austria takes the EU Commission to court over Hungary's controversial Paks II nuclear plant, financed and built by Russia. But it is the Euratom treaty itself that could be on trial.

News in Brief

  1. EU leaders expected to approve Brexit future talks guidelines
  2. Tusk: EU must 'continue to engage' with US on trade
  3. European elections set for 23-26 May 2019
  4. EU tries to find common candidate for top UN food job
  5. Facebook post triggers Norway no-confidence vote
  6. Merkel: 'no reason' to sanction Schroeder for Russia support
  7. MEPs and Council strike deal on posted workers' rights
  8. EU parliament to investigate Facebook data 'breach'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverHiring - Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience - Apply Now!
  2. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  3. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  4. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  5. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  7. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  8. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  10. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  11. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  12. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections