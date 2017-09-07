Thursday

7th Sep 2017

German bid to end Turkey-EU talks not going well

  • German minister Gabriel was backed only by his Austrian colleague (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Finland and Lithuania have gone against Germany on halting Turkey's EU talks, while others opted to wait for German elections before taking a position.

"We know there are problems with human rights in Turkey, but I'm not in favour of cutting the negotiations because … if we don't talk to each other this is not a constructive way forward," Finnish foreign minister Timo Soini said in Tallinn on Thursday (7 September).

  • Finland's Soini said ending talks was "not a constructive way forward" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Linas Linkevicius, the Lithuanian foreign minister, said: "No. We should continue the process and engagement. It's not easy but we have to value contacts".

"By stopping, by cutting, we will ...encourage them [the Turkish authorities] to go away even more. I think the effect would be the opposite than what we'd wish," he added.

Linkevicius and Soini spoke at the start of a two-day long foreign and defence ministers meeting held as part of Estonia's EU presidency.

They spoke after German chancellor Angela Merkel and her main contender in the elections, former European Parliament head Martin Schulz, said in a TV debate that the Turkey talks should be abandoned.

The German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, who hails from Schulz's centre-left SPD party in the German ruling coalition, reiterated Schulz' position on Thursday.

"Mr Schulz only expressed the reality that [Turkish president] Mr Erdogan has created," Gabriel said.

He was backed by Austria's foreign minister, Sebastien Kurz, who said: "It has been known for a long time that I am in favour of breaking off the talks with Turkey, and I am glad that Schulz and Gabriel are now in the right direction".

The Dutch and Swedish foreign ministers criticised Turkey, but opted to wait and see what Germany would do after the election on 24 September before taking a stance.

Bert Koenders, the Dutch minister, said he agreed with Merkel that talks on upgrading an EU-Turkey customs union should stop right away, but he added: "For the rest, we'll have to see what happens, because I expect further discussion on this after the German election."

Sweden's Margot Wallstroem said Turkey must stop abusing Interpol, the international police agency in France, for "political reasons" after Turkey used it to go after an Erdogan-critical journalist and a novelist while they were in Spain.

She added that Turkey's EU bid remained "up for debate", however.

Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn said there should be an "intensive dialogue" on Turkey after the German vote.

Maltese foreign minister Carmelo Abela said the EU needed to maintain "excellent bilateral relations" with Turkey no matter what happened to its EU bid.

Estonia's foreign minister Sven Mikser said: "We have to tread very carefully and, while discussing Turkey's status as a candidate country, we should also discuss the future relationship in all its aspects".

The French minister did not speak out, but French president Emmanuel Macron told a Greek newspaper earlier on Thursday that he too was wary of pushing Turkey away.

Military integration

The EU ministers also discussed military integration and held a cyber war game.

Speaking after the defence ministers' meeting on Thursday, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said there was "broad consensus" to launch a European Defence Fund and to go ahead with Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco).

The fund will see money from the EU budget spent on military hardware for the first time.

Pesco is a new EU legal model for coalitions of willing member states to take part in joint military projects.

Mogherini said Pesco should be ready by the end of the year and that ministers had submitted more than 30 ideas for joint initiatives on Thursday.

"We took definitive steps toward European Union defence cooperation, which has so far existed only on paper," she said.

Juri Luik, Estonia's defence minister, said his country wanted to take part in "technologically advanced projects … 21st century projects, like cyber defence".

Estonia also showcased its cyber know-how on Thursday by creating an electronic war game for defence ministers to take part in.

Cyber game

The two-hour long exercise saw each of the 28 EU delegations receive updates of a fictional cyber attack on an EU military mission that was loosely based on the EU's naval operation, Sophia, in the Mediterranean.

The ministers used tablet computers to post their reactions to each development while Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg looked on.

The issues that came up were "like if you were attacked - do you call it a cyber attack, or an incident, or an armed attack? Which EU tool would you use to react? What kind of communication policy would you have? Would you tell the public everything?", Estonia's Luik said.

"The scenario was fictional, but it wasn't a fairytale, it was realistic," an Estonian source told EUobserver.

"The ministers took it seriously. They were well prepared and highly interested," the source said.

Opinion

Macron goes east to test appetite for EU integration

The next few months will be decisive in selecting who stays in the core of the EU and who stays behind, writes Tomas Prouza, a former state secretary for European Affairs of the Czech Republic.

