Wednesday

19th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

Interview

North Macedonia warns EU on 'dirtiest ever' election

  • North Macedonian prime minister Oliver Spasovski (l) with EU Council president Charles Michel in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.e)

By

North Macedonia is heading for its "dirtiest ever" election, its prime minister has warned, as Europhiles prepare to take on nationalists.

"I'm sure that this election campaign will be one of the dirtiest parliamentary elections so far in North Macedonia. I'm sure that fake news and media propaganda will be part of day-to-day life during the elections," Oliver Spasovski told EUobserver in Brussels on Tuesday (18 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

He spoke after MPs in Skopje recently chose 12 April for a snap vote in the wake of an EU snub on enlargement.

A French veto on opening accession talks prompted its pro-EU leader, Zoran Zaev, to resign and for Spasovski, a 43-year old former interior minister, to take over as caretaker leader in January.

But despite the dirty games and other "hybrid threats", North Macedonia can deliver a free and fair vote Spasovski, whose task is to ensure the legitimacy of the election, also said.

"The Republic of North Macedonia has the capacity to organise democratic, fair, and free elections that would allow the citizens to decide which way the country should go," he said.

When asked if Russia might try to interfere in the outcome, the prime minister added: "All the countries in Europe, all the countries in the region, in their process of accession to Nato and the EU have been faced by these kinds of hybrid threats".

"But the state institutions are strong enough and they're prepared to ensure the elections are conducted under normal circumstances," Spasovski added.

He also urged the EU to open accession talks before the North Macedonian vote was held.

"We did everything that was requested of us as a government [by the EU], and it's very important for us to have this message sent out, especially in March," he said, referring to an EU summit next month.

"Timing is of utmost importance to us in order to put a stop to the uncertainty [on North Macedonia's EU future] that might appear in the country, but also in the region," he also said.

The EU snub on enlargement "contributed to a return of nationalist rhetoric" in North Macedonia, Spasovski added.

"The decision was a ... strategic mistake and contributed to disappointment among ordinary people," he said.

The 12 April vote will see Zaev and Spasovski's pro-EU Social Democrats clash with the VMRO-DPNA party of former prime minister Nikola Gruevski.

Gruevski fled to Hungary last year after being convicted of corruption and after erecting nationalist monuments in Skopje.

The VMRO-DPNA has also said it supports EU and Nato membership.

But its policies, such as abolishing the North Macedonia-Greece name deal demanded by the EU, did not bear that out, Spasovski said.

And the opposition party had learned little from the scandals of Gruevski's time in office, Spasovski added.

"We have two opposing concepts - the first one offers integration in the EU and Nato, prosperity, freedom, transparency, democracy, and ... the opposing concept is contrary to everything I just said and that's supported by the current opposition [VMRO-DPNA]," the caretaker prime minister said.

"It hasn't done anything to change since the time of 'Gruevism' ... this Gruevsim, this concept, is still deeply rooted in their activities," Spasovski said.

"Not making the right decisions at the right time only stimulates Gruevism and this kind of thinking among people, because people don't believe in the European perspective in such circumstances," Spasovski said, referring to the timing of the EU accession talks decision.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection
  2. EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia
  3. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia

Denmark, France and the Netherlands opposed opening talks on EU accession with Albania and North Macedonia in a blow that may invite greater Russian influence in the Balkan region.

EU to publish new enlargement method

EU hopefuls will know more about the hoops they will have to jump through in future when the European Commission publishes its new "enlargement methodology" this week.

News in Brief

  1. EU unveils white paper on AI and data strategy
  2. Dutch court rules against Russia in €46bn Yukos case
  3. Britain to bar 'Polish plumber-type' migrants
  4. Greece seeks EU help to get back classical statues from UK
  5. HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide
  6. Regions chief appeals against cutting EU cohesion funds
  7. Verhofstadt criticises UK Brexit negotiator
  8. Turkish court acquits Gezi park activists

EU to publish new enlargement method

EU hopefuls will know more about the hoops they will have to jump through in future when the European Commission publishes its new "enlargement methodology" this week.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
  2. North Macedonia warns EU on 'dirtiest ever' election
  3. Western 'endarkenment' and the voodoo politics of Europe
  4. Warning of agricultural 'digital arms race' in EU
  5. Cayman Islands put on tax-haven blacklist after Brexit
  6. Boris' Brexit bluff? - UK will resist alignment to the end
  7. US still open to Kosovo-Serbia land swap
  8. EU countries enter final phase of budget talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us