Its language and history give North Macedonia its identity for president Stevo Pendarovski, but, for Bulgaria, neither of them are real.

"The mainstay of our identity is our language, after that, history, our shared history with our compatriots," Pendarovski told EUobserver in an interview.

"It's not a secret that we codified the Macedonian language in 1945, but it's a separate language, very close to Bulgarian, but it is not and has not been a Bulgarian language," he said.

The codification took place at the end of World War 2, when the then "People's Republic of Macedonia" was created as part of Yugoslavia.

Prior to that, the territory had been ruled by Bulgaria, Serbia, and, going further back, by the Ottoman Empire.

Despite that, for Pendarovski, the people who lived there always had their own ethnic identity.

But "the Bulgarians are saying that all of our history up to 1945 was Bulgarian. That everything from the 10th century up till then has been Bulgarian," the president noted.

"They're saying ethnic Macedonians do exist ... [but] that all of a sudden we woke up one morning [in 1944] and said: 'Aha! We're really ethnic Macedonians now, [but] yesterday, we were ethnic Bulgarians'," he added.

"So, that's absolute historical nonsense," he said.

It might not matter what Bulgaria thought, if it were not for the fact Sofia is now blocking Skopje's EU accession talks unless North Macedonia formally accepts its views.

Bulgaria wants its version of history to be enshrined in a new bilateral treaty, or in a new annex to an existing one from 2017, before it lifts its veto on the EU process.

It also wants its views to be inscribed in the EU negotiations.

"A 'Macedonian language' or ethnicity did not exist until 2 September 1944. Their creation was part of the overall building of a separate non-Bulgarian identity [by Yugoslavia], aimed at cutting the ties between the population of the ... [region] and Bulgaria," Sofia said in a six-page memo recently circulated to EU states and seen by EUobserver.

"The creation of the 'Macedonian language' in 1944 ... was an act of secondary codification (re-codification) based on the Bulgarian literary language, additionally 'enriched' with vernacular forms, thus simulating a dialect-based 'natural' process," it added.

The EU accession talks, if they go ahead, should include special monitoring to make sure Skopje complies with these views, for instance, in its school textbooks and national holidays, Sofia said.

And, when North Macedonia joins the EU, any use or mention of the "Macedonian language" in EU documents should be asterisked to say such a language exists only "according to the constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia", Sofia also said.

"The enlargement process must not legitimise the ethnic and linguistic engineering that has taken place under former authoritarian regimes," the Bulgarian memo said.

No end in sight

North Macedonia just appointed a special envoy to try negotiate a compromise and there is hope Bulgaria will be less hawkish following elections in March.

But Germany, during the past six months of its EU presidency, failed to get a breakthrough.

Portugal, the incoming presidency, is less influential in the Western Balkans, and the language being used by Skopje and Sofia at this stage does not bode well.

"We cannot accept a discussion on this topic ... it's crazy," Pendarovski told EUobserver.

"Bulgaria cannot accept ... the revision of our common history," Sofia's EU memo said.

The last time Skopje faced a long blockade on its path to the West, in 2008, when Greece vetoed its Nato accession due to a name dispute, North Macedonia's then leader, Nikola Gruevski, clung to power via nationalism and corruption.

No matter what happens, nobody in the current government has the same "authoritarian tendencies", Pendarovski noted.

But even if the country's pro-EU leaders stick to their values, voters might lose faith in them and Europe as time goes by and turn toward pro-Russian politicians instead, he warned.

"Do you think we'll have the same credibility speaking about the EU, reform, and the support of our European friends in Brussels, if we're stuck, going nowhere?", he said,

"Voters will say: 'Is Europe thinking about us? Maybe they dislike us? ... Maybe we should look to other parties', and eurosceptics could gain ground," he said.

Some Western Balkans leaders, when faced with EU setbacks, have, in the past, issued grave warnings about the rise of Russian influence or a return to instability.

For Pendarovski, Russia is more of an export market and an energy supplier than a threat, however.

It is also his "firm belief" that "conflicts in the Balkans are over, there's no enthusiasm for that".

"I do not predict anything bad to happen in the years to come even, if we remain, as we are now, semi-forgotten in Brussels", he said.

EU and US needed

But if people in the North Macedonia are to ever have a decent standard of living and if their children are to stop fleeing overseas in search of jobs, then France and Germany must remain engaged in pushing for reform, he added.

"I'm always begging the Europeans: 'Please be here and watch over us'," he said.

Bosnia and Kosovo are even further behind on the path to EU enlargement, he noted.

And if the whole Western Balkans is to ever have a "bright future", then the EU will also have to join forces with the US to solve its biggest problems, he said.

"Without heavy involvement by the United States, by Washington DC and by Brussels, in close synchronisation of their activities, we're not gong to see any movement on that issue," Pendarovski said, referring to a possible deal between Serbia and Kosovo on Kosovo's independence.