MPs demand new UK air quality watchdog after Brexit

By Peter Teffer

Members of the UK House of Commons said on Wednesday (15 March) that the government should set up an Environmental Protection Agency, to make up for the environmental enforcement 'gap' after Brexit.

"The new watchdog must have powers equivalent to those of the European Commission to force the government to act, otherwise action on air quality will be further weakened," MPs said in an inquiry report about air pollution.

